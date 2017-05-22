Mike Zunino is back in the big leagues after an encouraging 12-game stay at Triple-A Tacoma.
Mike Zunino is back in the big leagues after an encouraging 12-game stay at Triple-A Tacoma. Elaine Thompson AP
Mike Zunino is back in the big leagues after an encouraging 12-game stay at Triple-A Tacoma. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 22, 2017 4:24 PM

Did Zunino fix his swing in the minors? Mariners fans will find out as catcher is recalled from Tacoma

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Did catcher Mike Zunino fix his swing during a 12-game stay at Triple-A Tacoma? The Mariners are about to find out after recalling him Monday as part of their latest round of roster moves.

The Mariners also recalled reliever Emilio Pagan from Tacoma and are expected to activate second baseman Robinson Cano from the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s series opener against Washington at Nationals Park.

To clear space, the Mariners confirmed three moves made Sunday after an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Safeco Field: catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher Chris Heston were optioned to Tacoma.

It made for a busy Monday on an open date in the schedule.

Zunino, 26, batted .293 (12-for-41) with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games for the Rainiers. It was a welcome turnaround after he batted just .167 with no homers and two RBIs in 24 big-league games prior to his May 5 demotion.

Pagan, 26, also returns after a steadying stay at Tacoma, where he permitted two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings over four outings after a May 6 demotion. He previously gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings in two big-league appearances.

Cano, 34, suffered a strained right quadriceps muscle May 10 while running out a ground ball at Philadelphia. He was batting .296 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 34 games while placed on the disabled list.

Vogelbach, 24, and Heston, 29, spent just one day with the big-league club before returning to the Rainiers. Heston became the 11th different starting pitcher used by the Mariners this season when he started Sunday against the White Sox.

But Heston lasted just three-plus innings before exiting after giving up seven runs on seven hits and four walks. It was his first big-league start since Oct. 2, 2015 with San Francisco.

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 Sunday but committed an error as a one-day replacement for Danny Valencia, who missed the last two games because of a sore hand.

Valencia should return Tuesday to the lineup after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam revealed no serious problems.

The Mariners summoned Gosewisch, 33, from Tacoma on May 5 when they sent Zunino on a swing-fixing remedial tour. Gosewisch was 2-for-28 (.071) in 11 games after batting .240 for the Rainiers in 17 games.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos