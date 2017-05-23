Some positive medical news: Paxton ready for rehab assignment, Haniger closer

Too slowly, perhaps, but the Mariners are starting to get healthy.
Left-hander James Paxton reported no problems Tuesday while throwing 28 pitches in a light bullpen workout that, barring day-after problems, should be the final step before he begins a minor-league rehab assignment.
Plans call for Paxton to throw roughly 60 pitches Friday for Double-A Arkansas against Frisco (Rangers) in Little Rock. If all goes well, Paxton should be activated and rejoin the Mariners for a May 31 start against Colorado at Safeco Field.
Paxton was 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts before a strained forearm muscle forced him to the disabled list after a May 2 start against the Los Angeles Angels.
***Right fielder Mitch Haniger underwent an examination Tuesday in Seattle and is expected to join the Mariners prior to Wednesday’s game for a day or two of on-field evaluations in his recovery from a strained right oblique muscle.
If all goes well, Haniger should start a minor-league rehab assignment by this weekend and could be ready to rejoin the club next week on an upcoming 11-game homestand.
Haniger was batting .342 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games before suffering the injury April 25 at Detroit.
***Second baseman Robinson Cano returned Tuesday from the disabled list after missing 11 games because of a strained right quadriceps muscle.
***Right-hander Felix Hernandez played catch at an extended distance Tuesday in his recovery from bursitis in his shoulder. He was 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts prior to suffering the injury April 25 at Detroit.
Tentative plans call for Hernandez to begin throwing this weekend from a mound.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
