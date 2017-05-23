Nationals 10, Mariners 1: A third straight blowout loss

This is getting grim. No. Grimmer.
A day off didn’t reset or freshen the Mariners after a rough weekend. Getting Robinson Cano back in the lineup didn’t help either. A homer by Mike Zunino in his first game back from the minors was a mere footnote.
The Mariners absorbed a 10-1 beatdown Tuesday from the Washington Nationals. Much of the game was played in a steady drizzle at Nationals Park while sunshine predominated in the Northwest.
That’s the way things are going for the Mariners these days.
This makes three straight blowout losses by a combined score of 34-3. You read that right. Thirty-freaking-four. To three.
Right-hander Christian Bergman pitched 7 1/3 dazzling shutout innings against Oakland in his previous start. On Tuesday, he gave up 10 runs and 14 hits, including four home runs, in four innings.
Anthony Rendon hit two home runs and drove in five runs. That’s the same Rendon the Mariners once appeared likely to select n the 2011 MLB Draft before they opted instead for left-handed pitcher Danny Hultzen.
Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper also hit home runs — back-to-back boomers in an eight-run fourth inning against Bergman. The Nationals finished with 15 hits.
The Mariners (20-26) are reeling with nine losses in their last 12 games.
It gets worse.
Prior to Tuesday, the Mariners’ skid came against clubs with losing records. Tuesday marked the start of a 10-game stretch against legit postseason contenders: Washington, Boston and Colorado.
The Mariners have four starting pitchers on the disabled list who all could be back within a month or so. At that point, they could have, roughly, the roster they once envisioned.
That seems a long way away.
Washington grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Rendon’s first homer, which stayed just fair down the left-field line.
Bergman (1-2) then gave up a walk and two singles but avoided further damage when center fielder Jarrod Dyson threw out Matt Wieters at the plate for the inning’s final out.
The Nationals pushed their lead to 10-0 in the fourth inning.
Rendon led off with a double and scored on Wieters’ single. Trea Turner hit a two-out RBI before Werth and Harper launched back-to-back bombs — 421 feet and 450 feet.
The Nationals weren’t done with Bergman.
Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy followed with singles before Rendon hit his second homer of the game. That made eight runs and nine hits, including three homers, in one inning.
Washington right-hander Joe Ross, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Syracuse, had allowed 13 runs over 15 2/3 innings in three April starts — a 7.47 ERA.
The Mariners barely made him sweat.
Ross (2-0) gave up one run and five hits in eight innings. The run came on Zunino’s leadoff homer in the sixth inning. It was the Mariners’ sole highlight of the game.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Rendon also had the game’s top defensive play when he took a single away from Nelson Cruz with a lunging grab on a line drive for the first out in the second inning.
STAT PACK: The latest transaction-timer update: The Mariners have made 80 transactions to the 40-man roster since the season opened. That works out, roughly, to one every 15 hours and 18 minutes.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Nationals continue their three-game series at 4:05 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday at Nationals Park. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0 with a 1.29 ERA) will oppose Washington right-hander Tanner Roark (3-2, 4.73).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments