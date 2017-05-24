Emilio Pagan is heading back to Triple-A Tacoma after pitching foru scoreless innings Tuesday against Washington.
Emilio Pagan is heading back to Triple-A Tacoma after pitching foru scoreless innings Tuesday against Washington. Elaine Thompson AP
Emilio Pagan is heading back to Triple-A Tacoma after pitching foru scoreless innings Tuesday against Washington. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 24, 2017 12:07 PM

Bullpen roulette continues: Mariners summon Whalen to replace Pagan

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Emilio Pagan’s reward for four scoreless innings in Tuesday’s 10-1 loss to Washington was a return ticket Wednesday to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners replaced Pagan by recalling right-hander Rob Whalen from the Rainiers in their latest move to keep fresh arms in a bullpen that must support an injury-depleted rotation.

It is the second such recall this season for Whalen, who spent one day — May 5 — in the majors before getting sent back to Tacoma without appearing in a game. He will serve as a long reliever.

The Mariners acquired Whalen, 23, from Atlanta with pitcher Max Povse in a Nov. 28 trade for outfielder Alex Jackson and pitcher Tyler Pike.

Whalen began the season on the disabled list because of shoulder inflammation. He was activated April 27 and optioned to Tacoma, where he is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts.

Pagan, 26, was recalled Monday from Tacoma, but his four innings Tuesday effectively rendered him unavailable for the next few days. It was also his second recall; Pagan spent four days in the big leagues earlier in the month.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos