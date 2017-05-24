Bullpen roulette continues: Mariners summon Whalen to replace Pagan

Emilio Pagan’s reward for four scoreless innings in Tuesday’s 10-1 loss to Washington was a return ticket Wednesday to Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners replaced Pagan by recalling right-hander Rob Whalen from the Rainiers in their latest move to keep fresh arms in a bullpen that must support an injury-depleted rotation.
It is the second such recall this season for Whalen, who spent one day — May 5 — in the majors before getting sent back to Tacoma without appearing in a game. He will serve as a long reliever.
The Mariners acquired Whalen, 23, from Atlanta with pitcher Max Povse in a Nov. 28 trade for outfielder Alex Jackson and pitcher Tyler Pike.
Whalen began the season on the disabled list because of shoulder inflammation. He was activated April 27 and optioned to Tacoma, where he is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts.
Pagan, 26, was recalled Monday from Tacoma, but his four innings Tuesday effectively rendered him unavailable for the next few days. It was also his second recall; Pagan spent four days in the big leagues earlier in the month.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments