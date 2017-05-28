Winning formula: A bounce-back Bergman and, finally, Mariners score some runs

Maybe this is the one that gets the Mariners going.
Christian Bergman pitched seven shutout innings Sunday and the Mariners got booming home runs from Guillermo Heredia and Robinson Cano in a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the series finale.
The victory followed two shutout losses at Fenway Park and marked just the second time in nine games that the Mariners scored more than one run.
"Sometimes, you have to be mad at yourself," Cano said. "You don’t want to be in this position where you know you have the talent to compete with anyone — and to get shut out twice? No."
OK, it was harder than it should have been, particularly in the ninth inning — when the Mariners committed two errors on infield grounders — but Edwin Diaz pitched around the mistakes in completing the shutout.
The Mariners finished with 16 hits, including two or more from six different players. The game probably shouldn’t have been as close as it was. The two late errors also heightened the anxiety.
"It was really a struggle to get five runs up there today with all of the traffic we had," manager Scott Servais said. "It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a struggle. I think (Saturday) we hit rock bottom.
"The only way to get out of the bottom is to start crawling up."
That climb started with Bergman, who limited the Red Sox to four hits in a big bounce-back effort after allowing 10 runs over four innings in his previous start at Washington.
"I couldn’t wait to get back out there after last time," he said. "Sometimes the best way is just to get back out there. Just simplify everything and get back to making pitches."
Bergman (2-2) handed a three-run lead to James Pazos before the Mariners went to Nick Vincent, who gave up a pinch single to Chris Young before closing out the eighth inning.
Cano provided an additional cushion with one out in the ninth inning by rocking a 415-foot homer, a two-run shot, onto the batter’s-eye tarp beyond the center-field against Fernando Abad.
"Hopefully, this is the game that wakes us up," Cano said, "and we can win some games. We need that so bad."
The Mariners were at 23 scoreless innings, including 21 at Fenway, when they broke through in the fourth on a run-scoring wild pitch from Boston starter Rick Porcello.
Kyle Seager lined a one-out double off the Green Monster, moved to third on Danny Valencia’s single through the left side and scored when Porcello threw a wild pitch to Heredia.
"We were in a pitchers’ duel at that point," Seager said. "You just want to get on the board. I wasn’t thinking too much about the streak, but I didn’t realize it had gotten as (big) as it did."
The chance for a bigger inning slipped away when Jean Segura struck out with the bases loaded.
The Mariners knocked out Porcello (3-6) by putting runners at first and third with one out in the seventh. Chooch Ruiz led off with a double and went to third on Ben Gamel’s one-out single.
Those were the 10th and 11th hits against Porcello.
Lefty Robby Scott replaced Porcello and retired Cano on a pop to short right before the Mariners caught an break.
After right-hander Heath Hembree replaced Scott, Nelson Cruz hit a grounder up the middle. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts made a diving stop but bounced a throw past first baseman Mitch Moreland.
The scoring was an RBI single, with an error on Bogaerts for permitting Gamel to reach third. In effect, official scorer Mike Shalin ruled Cruz would have beaten the throw.
Maybe. Either way, the Mariners had a 2-0 lead.
Heredia made it 3-0 with one out in the eighth inning by launching a 401-foot drive against Hembree that cleared the Green Monster and the seats atop it before landing on Lansdowne Street.
"I just made good contact," he said, "and hit it out of the stadium."
PLAY OF THE GAME: Just when it seemed the Mariners might never score again, Porcello threw a wild pitch in the fourth inning with runners at first and third. Seager scored easily.
PLUS: Ruiz went 3-for-4 after going 3-for-25 in 13 previous games…every starter in the Mariners’ lineup had at least one hit…the Mariners turned double plays in each of the first four innings…Segura went 2-for-5 and leads the majors with 14 multi-hit games…Cruz got his 41st RBI, which leads the league…the Mariners’ last shutout victory at Fenway Park was April 30, 2011 when Doug Fister, Aaron Laffey and Brandon League combined on a 2-0 victory.
MINUS: Segura was thrown out in attempting to steal second base after a leadoff single in the first inning. He’s been thrown out in six of his 12 stolen-base attempts…errors by Seager and Segura in the ninth made things tougher for Diaz, but he retired the side on two strikeouts and a popup…
STAT PACK: The Mariners matched a season high with 16 hits, which they’ve achieved on four previous occasions but not since May 10…the Mariners are 12-11 against the Red Sox since the start of the 2014 season.
QUOTABLE: Heredia on why he sprints around the bases when he hits a home run: "The home run is over with. What else is there to do but run the bases?"
SHORT HOPS: Triple-A Tacoma manager Pat Listach will serve as the Mariners’ bench coach for the two upcoming games at Colorado. Regular bench coach Tim Bogar will miss the games because of a family matter. Denny Hocking will serve as the Rainiers’ interim manager…Robinson Cano’s double in the first inning was the 489th of his career, which puts him in 72nd place on the all-time list.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Rockies open a four-game, home-and-away series at 12:10 p.m. Pacific time Monday at Coors Field in Denver.
Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-1 with a 1.38 ERA) will oppose Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood (4-6 and 4.50) in the opener. The teams play two games in Denver before shifting to Safeco Field for two games.
Monday’s game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton
