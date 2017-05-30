Mariners Farm Watch: Neidert picked as TNT’s player of the week

Hi-A Modesto right-hander Nick Neidert had to settle for a no-decision Sunday when he pitched six no-hit innings against San Jose (Giants) in an eventual 1-0 loss in 10 innings.
But Neidert, 20, is the TNT player of the week in the Mariners’ farm system for the period of May 23-29. He permitted just one run in five innings in winning his other start of the week against Rancho Cucamonga (Dodgers).
The Mariners selected Neidert in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he entered the season ranked sixth on the TNT Top 10 list of the organization’s prospects. He was the highest-ranked starting pitcher.
Neidert is 5-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 11 starts at Modesto. He also has 65 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 56 2/3 innings.
The rest of the TNT Top Five for May 23-29:
***Double-A Arkansas right-hander Dylan Unsworth was cited Tuesday as the pitcher of the week in the Texas League after winning both of his starts and limiting opponents to three runs in 13 1/3 innings. He had 12 strikeouts.
***Hi-A Modesto third baseman Joe DeCarlo hasn’t had a great year but, boy, he just had a nice week in going 9-for-22 with six extra-base hits. His 1.344 OPS for the week was the best in the farm system.
***Triple-A Tacoma infielder Danny Muno, whom the Mariners signed May 11 out of an independent league, went 12-for-23 last week for the Rainiers in six games. His .577 on-base percentage led all players in the farm system.
***Lo-A Clinton infielder Rayder Ascanio led the organization last week with 10 runs, four home runs and 21 total bases in seven games. His .840 slugging percentage was second to DeCarlo’s .909.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments