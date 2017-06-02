Felix Hernandez says he’ll start a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Tacoma.
Felix Hernandez says he’ll start a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Tacoma. Ted S. Warren AP
Felix Hernandez says he’ll start a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Tacoma. Ted S. Warren AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 02, 2017 5:21 PM

Hernandez says he’ll begin rehab assignment June 6 in Tacoma

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Get ready, Tacoma. Long-time Mariners ace Felix Hernandez says he’ll begin his minor-league rehab assignment June 6 by pitching for the Rainiers at Cheney Stadium.

Yep, D-Day.

Hernandez pitched two simulated innings — facing hitters and taking a break to "simulate" innings — early Friday afternoon at Safeco Field in the latest step in his recovery from bursitis in his shoulder.

"It was good," he said. "I feel great. No problems at all. I’m happy with it."

Hernandez said the next step is to throw 60 pitches over four innings for Triple-A Tacoma at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday against Reno (Diamondbacks). It will be his first game action since April 25 at Detroit.

The Mariners have not confirmed plans for Hernandez, although that could come as soon as Saturday, once they determine he avoided any day-after problems from the simulated game.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger could join Hernandez next week in Tacoma. Haniger is testing his recovery from a strained right oblique muscle this weekend by taking part in batting practice and other pre-game workouts.

Tentative plans call for Hernandez to make two rehab starts. The second one lines up to be June 11, also at Cheney Stadium, when the Rainiers conclude a seven-game homestand by playing Las Vegas (Mets) at 1:35 p.m.

A normal progression for that second rehab start would be roughly 80 pitches over six innings and, barring setbacks, put Hernandez in position to return June 16 to the Mariners’ rotation for the start of a three-game series at Texas.

Haniger might require only a few games on a rehab assignment to regain his timing before returning to active duty. If so, he could be activated before the Mariners conclude their 11-game homestand on June 11.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos