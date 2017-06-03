Segura says his injured ankle is already notably better, anticipates quick return

Start with the disclaimer: Players often aren’t the best judge as to the extent of their injuries or in judging their likely recovery time.
That said, it remains an undeniable positive that Mariners shortstop Jean Segura is already reporting major improvement in his high right ankle sprain and believes he’ll be back on the field before the end of June.
"I don’t think this is going to take a month," Segura declared prior to Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay at Safeco Field. "Maybe a couple of weeks. We’ll see how it feels the next couple of days.
"If it feels good over the next couple of days, maybe I’ll do some activities. Right now, I’m just getting treatment to get the swelling down. It’s still bothering me a little bit, but it could have been worse. Thank God, it’s just a sprain."
Segura had to be helped from the field Thursday after twisting his ankle on a slide at second base in the fourth inning of a 6-3 loss to Colorado. High ankle sprains typically sideline players for a month or more.
"My foot kind of stuck in the base," he said, "and on the slide, (the ankle) went over. I felt something, and I knew something had happened because my ankle was painful. That’s how I play. It’s just bad luck for me and the team."
Segura’s absence creates a major hole in the Mariners’ lineup. He is batting .341 through 43 games and served as the club’s catalyst as its leadoff hitter.
"Right now," Segura said, "I’m wearing a boot because they want to have compression on (the ankle). I’m not limping too much. I feel pretty good. Today when I got up, I’m put my shoes on and walked a little bit in the house.
"It doesn’t feel that painful, but it’s still sore a little bit because of the swelling."
