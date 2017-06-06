The Blue Jays arrive this weekend for their only visit of the season to Safeco Field.
June 06, 2017 6:29 AM

Hey, Canada: Want to see the Jays play at Safeco? Fine. But it’ll cost you

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

That not-so-little price hike next weekend at Safeco Field hasn’t gone unnoticed north of the border.

Toronto fans are crying foul, according to the CBC.

It’s a common practice throughout Major League Baseball to adjust ticket prices based on demand, and the Mariners chose to push the envelope for their upcoming three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s called dynamic pricing.

For example, a ticket for seating in the main level (lower bowl) ranges from $29-75 for the three-game series against Minnesota, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

When the Blue Jays arrive Friday for the weekend, the price range jumps to $66-175. The range then recedes for upcoming games against Detroit (June 20-22) to $29-72, and first-place Houston (June 23-25) to $33-90.

Ticket prices in other areas of the stadium show similar increases for the three games against Toronto.

The Mariners grumbled last season at seeing their home park turn into a western version of the Rogers Centre when Toronto fans flocked to Safeco and pushed attendance to 34,807, 33,598 and 39,614 for a three-game series in September.

Those were the Mariners’ three biggest crowds in the season’s final month.

Those fans are welcome to return this weekend.

For a price.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

