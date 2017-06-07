Mariners confirm five-year contract extension with shortstop Jean Segura

Shortstop Jean Segura might be hurt but, well, he’s not hurting.
The Mariners confirmed agreement Wednesday on a five-year contract extension with Segura that includes a club option for 2023. It buys out one year of arbitration eligibility and four years of free agency.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal is believed to be valued at $70 million for the five guaranteed years with a $17 million club option for the 2023 season. It is also believed to contain a no-trade clause.
Segura, 27, is currently on the disabled list because of a high right ankle sprain suffered June 1 in a slide at second base. Despite the injury, he still has sufficient plate appearances to be the American League’s leading hitter with a .341 average.
"Over the past two seasons," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "Jean has been one of the premier offensive players in baseball. His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially as a top-of-the-lineup hitter at a key defensive position like shortstop.
"We are all quite excited about having him here with the Mariners and believe he is a key ingredient in our ongoing effort to build a championship level roster."
The initial prognosis for Segura’s injury called for him to miss a month or more, but he recently said he expects to return within a few weeks.
" I don't think this is going to take too much time," he said. "I think it’s going to be a quick recovery."
Segura’s new deal roughly parallels the club’s previous agreements with second baseman Robinson Cano, which runs through 2023, and third baseman Kyle Seager, which runs through 2021 with a club option for 2022.
News of the pending agreement with Segura broke Tuesday night prior to the Mariners’ 12-3 victory over Minnesota at Safeco Field. The Mariners confirmed the deal at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Mariners acquired Segura on Nov. 23, 2016 from Arizona with outfielder Mitch Haniger and reliever Zac Curtis in a trade for pitcher Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments