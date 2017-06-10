Mariners make a roster move — just not the one that most anticipated

As expected, the Mariners made a roster move prior to Saturday’s game against Toronto. It just wasn’t the expected move.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger will spend at least one more game on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma in his recovery from a strained right oblique muscle that surfaced April 25 at Detroit.
"Haniger will play part of the game (Saturday)," manager Scott Servais said. "(He) will not play the whole game. We’ll back off a little and make sure his legs are under him, and he’s good to go.
"If everything goes good there, there’s a chance he could be here (Sunday)."
The move the Mariners did make Saturday was another bullpen-freshening switch: They recalled right-hander Emilio Pagan from Tacoma after optioning right-hander Tyler Cloyd to the same club.
Cloyd pitched one inning Friday and got the victory when the Mariners rallied to beat the Blue Jays in the series opener. It was Cloyd’s first outing since his June 2 promotion and his first big-league appearance since 2013.
"Tyler Cloyd was designed to bring in as a long guy," Servais explained. "He’s more of a starting pitcher-type. And coming back from Tommy John surgery just over a year ago, he’s really not lined up to go back-to-back days.
"Being that Tacoma is in town, we optioned (Cloyd) back to bring Pagan in for a couple of days. Pagan did a nice job the last time he was here. He’s gives use fresh arm down there tonight (in the bullpen) if we need it."
Pagan, 26, pitched two innings Thursday for the Rainiers and is back for a third big-league tour. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on May 23 at Washington in his last outing.
