It will be a little longer before Felix Hernandez rejoins the Mariners’ rotation. Revised plans call for him to make at least three rehab starts instead of two.
It will be a little longer before Felix Hernandez rejoins the Mariners’ rotation. Revised plans call for him to make at least three rehab starts instead of two. Ted S. Warren AP
It will be a little longer before Felix Hernandez rejoins the Mariners’ rotation. Revised plans call for him to make at least three rehab starts instead of two. Ted S. Warren AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 10, 2017 5:02 PM

Mariners opt to slow Hernandez’s recovery schedule

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

While longtime ace Felix Hernandez said he threw pain-free last Tuesday in a rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma, he was far from sharp in allowing five runs in two innings.

It wasn’t exactly a red flag because it wasn’t completely unexpected. It was Hernandez’s first game action since he exited an April 25 start at Detroit because of shoulder soreness later diagnosed as bursitis.

It was sufficient, though, for the Mariners to restructure Hernandez’s recovery timetable. He will now make at least three minor-league rehab starts instead of just two.

"We want to make sure he’s ready to go when he goes out there at the big-league level," manager Scott Servais said. "He’s probably going to be about 65 (pitches on Sunday) and do another rehab (start) after that."

Previous plans called for Hernandez to throw about 80 pitches over six innings Sunday for the Rainiers at Cheney Stadium against Las Vegas (Mets) — and then be activated in time for a June 16 start at Texas.

Hernandez now projects to remain on the disabled list until June 21 or later. He was 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts prior to the injury.

"We’re trying to plan for the long haul," Servais said. "We don’t want to rush Felix back and then, 10 days or two weeks from now, he’s not feeling right, and we’ve got to skip him or something like that.

"Let’s make sure he’s completely right and on top of his game."

Exercising caution is easier to do because Christian Bergman and Sam Gaviglio have each pitched well as replacement parts in an injury-depleted rotation.

Plans call for Hernandez to accompany the Mariners on their upcoming trip to Minnesota and Texas.

Club officials haven’t announced a site for Hernandez’s third rehab start, which tentatively lines up as June 16. Tacoma is playing that night at El Paso (Padres), but he could also pitch for Double-A Arkansas at Springfield (Cardinals).

***Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will test his recovery from a sore shoulder Sunday by pitching two innings in a simulated game. He was diagnosed with inflammation in his shoulder after a May 3 start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Barring a setback, Iwakuma is likely to depart this week on a rehab assignment, which puts him loosely on schedule to return in late June to the active roster.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos