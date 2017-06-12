Right-hander Emilio Pagan was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after pitching four scoreless innings Sunday against Toronto.
June 12, 2017 1:15 PM

Another day, another move by the Mariners to keep fresh arms in their bullpen

By Bob Dutton

MINNEAPOLIS — The carousel to keep fresh arms in the Mariners keeps turning. Prior to Monday’s game, they recalled right-hander Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma in a switch for right-hander Emilio Pagan.

The move wasn’t unexpected.

Pagan, 26, pitched four scoreless innings in Sunday’s loss to Toronto, which effectively made him unavailable for the next few days. He was optioned, officially, after Sunday’s game to to Rainiers.

Lawrence, 29, is back for a second tour with the Mariners. He had a 3.29 ERA in five appearances between May 17 and June 1 before getting optioned to Tacoma after a five-inning outing at Colorado.

Pagan has made four big-league appearances over three brief big-league tours. He struggled in his first two outings but has not allowed a run over eight innings in his last two appearances.

The Mariners acquired Lawrence in a May 11 waiver claim from Toronto.

