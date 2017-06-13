Mariners Farm Watch: Peterson picked as TNT’s player of the week

Even as the MLB Draft unfolds, a former first-round pick is doing his best to convince the Mariners to keep him in mind when formulating future plans.
First baseman D.J. Peterson, the 12th overall pick in the 2103 draft, is on a monster roll at Triple-A Tacoma, which made him an easy choice as the TNT player of the week in the Mariners’ farm system for the period of June 6-12.
Peterson went 13-for-24 in six games for the Rainiers with three homers and seven RBIs in producing a .542/.556/.958 slash — and a whopping 1.514 OPS. His overall numbers are .264/.311/.432 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 59 games.
Baseball America rated Peterson among the Top 100 prospects prior to the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but his status plummeted when he had a .223/.288/.345 slash in 2015.
Peterson rebounded somewhat last season — and the Mariners put him on their 40-man roster in November to avoid making him available in the Rule 5 Draft. But he failed to crack the TNT Top 10 preseason organizational prospect rankings.
The Mariners are seeking to realign Peterson, 25, this season into what general manager Jerry Dipoto termed "a Danny Valencia-type," i.e, a first baseman/third baseman who can man an outfield corner as necessary.
Looking down the road, it’s worth noting that Valencia is a pending free agent.
The rest of the TNT Top Five for June 6-12:
***Hi-A Modesto right fielder Eric Filia raised his average to .311 by going 10-for-18 in six games. Add three walks and his on-base percentage for the week was .619. He was a 20th-round pick a year ago from UCLA.
***Modesto lefty Anthony Misiewicz pitched seven shutout innings in his only start and was picked as the California League pitcher of the week for the second time this season.
***Double-A Arkansas right-hander Dylan Unsworth makes the Top Five for the second time in three weeks after six shutout innings in his only start. He also struck out nine and walked none.
***Lo-A Clinton outfielder Gareth Morgan is, like Peterson, a once-highly-regarded draft pick who is trying to reclaim some diminished status. A second-round pick in 2015, he hit three homers while compiling a 1.312 OPS in six games.
