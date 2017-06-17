Mariners add to their bullpen mix by claiming a right-hander from Pirates

Add a new name to the Mariners’ revolving mix of candidates for its bullpen shuttle to-and-from Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners acquired Pat Light, a power right-hander, in a Saturday waiver claim from Pittsburgh and assigned him to the Rainiers.
"Big arm," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He operates in high 90s with the fastball and and what at times is a nasty split. His command and overall consistency remain works in progress.
"The acquisition cost is low, and he’s still young with untapped potential. We’ll see if we can help him tap in to that upside."
Light, 26, struggled last season in compiling an 11.34 ERA in 17 appearances for Boston and Minnesota. He made just two outings for the Red Sox before going to the Twins in an Aug. 1 trade for veteran reliever Fernando Abad.
The Pirates acquired Light from Minnesota in a February trade and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 3-0 with four saves and a 3.76 ERA in 22 games. He had 20 strikeouts but also 15 walks in 26 1/3 innings.
Pittsburgh designated Light for assignment on June 10. He hasn’t pitched since June 8, which makes him, yet, a fresh arm.
The Mariners cleared space for Light on their 40-man roster by removing right-hander Ryne Harper after he cleared waivers. Harper remains with Tacoma on an outright assignment.
Harper, 28, is 3-2 with three saves and a 3.00 ERA in 21 outings for the Rainiers.
