Jarrod Dyson is batting .348 in his last 22 games.
Jarrod Dyson is batting .348 in his last 22 games. Elaine Thompson AP
Jarrod Dyson is batting .348 in his last 22 games. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 20, 2017 12:13 PM

Watchpoints: Dyson on a recent surge — and not just on the bases

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Mariners center fielder Jarrod Dyson has a simple explanation for his recent surge, which sends him into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a .348 average since May 27.

"When it’s rolling, it’s rolling," he said. "When it’s bad, it’s bad. That’s how it is."

Right now it’s rolling.

Dyson had three hits in Monday’s 6-2 victory over the Tigers, including singles just prior to each of Mike Zunino’s two homers.

"His on-base percentage continues to rise," manager Scott Servais said, "He’s got a little thing going. He’s telling Zunino the reason (Zunino) is hitting all of the homers is is because he’s hitting ahead of him, and he's always on base.

"There might be some truth to that. I certainly know that Dyce can get the pitcher’s attention on him. Maybe that helps out."

Zunino said there’s no doubt that it helps.

"Words can’t explain it," he said. "When you see a pitcher going over there, dropping down and picking off six or seven times. Stepping off. If you could see from my vantage point, the size of his lead, you know they’re thinking about him."

Dyson has a simple answer to that, too.

"My job is to get on base for him," he said, "and, hopefully, get him some good pitches to hit. And he’s been doing his job. I’ve been telling everybody, I don’t have to steal if Zee is going to keep doing that."

It’s no surprise that Dyson leads the Mariners with 17 steals, which rank second in the American League. After all his twitter handle is @mrzoombiya. (Mr. Zoom By You). Yes, he knows in his words, "what speed do."

But Dyson also has a career-high four homers, including an upper-deck shot last week at Minnesota. In seven previous seasons at Kansas City, Dyson managed just seven homers in 1,539 plate appearances.

"Just consistent at-bats, man," he said. "That’s the only way I see it. My frame is still the same. I don’t think I’ve made a dramatic change in my swing or stance or anything like that.

"It’s just that I’m getting consistent at-bats and putting good swings on pitches. When you get consistent at-bats, good things happen."

Other watchpoints:

***Lefty Ariel Miranda (6-3 with a 4.17 ERA) looks to bounce back from a rough start at Minnesota when the Mariners continue their series Tuesday against Detroit at 7:10 p.m. at Safeco Field. He gave up six runs in four innings and suffered his first loss since April 22.

***The Tigers are starting right-hander Justin Zimmerman (5-5, 5.35). The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest.

***Miranda’s only previous appearance against Detroit was a one-inning relief outing last Aug. 19 when he gave up one run in the 15th inning but got the victory when the Mariners answered with two runs.

***Zimmerman won both of his previous career starts against the Mariners despite giving up seven runs and 18 hits in 12 innings. His only previous appearance at Safeco Field came in 2014 while pitching for Washington.

***The Tigers have lost three in a row and eight of their last 11. The Mariners have won two in a row after losing six of eight.

TIME CAPSULE

It was 15 years ago Tuesday — June 20, 2002 — that Kazuhiro Sasaki became the Mariners’ all-time saves leader when he got the final four outs in a 3-2 victory at Cincinnati.

It was Sasaki’s 99th career save with Mariners, which moved him past Mike Schooler. Sasaki remains the franchise’s all-time leader with 129, followed by J.J. Putz with 101. Current closer Edwin Diaz has 29.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.