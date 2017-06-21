Andrew Moore is the latest addition to the Mariners’ ever-changing pitching staff.
Andrew Moore is the latest addition to the Mariners’ ever-changing pitching staff. Charlie Riedel AP
Andrew Moore is the latest addition to the Mariners’ ever-changing pitching staff. Charlie Riedel AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 21, 2017 12:19 PM

Mariners pull a surprise: right-hander Andrew Moore promoted from Tacoma

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

A surprise roster move. Well, how else did you expect the Mariners to mark the first full day of summer?

The Mariners reached into their farm system Wednesday to promote one of their top pitching prospects for the second time in four days when they summoned right-hander Andrew Moore from Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore, 23, is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA this season in 14 games at Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas. He entered the season ranked as the organization’s No. 2 starting pitching prospect in the TNT Top 10.

General manager Jerry Dipoto said Moore will join the big-league rotation.

"He’s been the definition of steady since entering the system," Dipoto said. "He’s mature in his preparation, knows himself, understands his strengths, controls the zone and has consistently performed at every level.

"He’s earned an opportunity to pitch here."

The move to promote Moore comes three days after the Mariners promoted right-hander Max Povse directly from Arkansas. Povse has yet to appear in a game.

In corresponding moves Wednesday, the Mariners optioned right-hander Christian Bergman to Tacoma and designated right-hander Tyler Cloyd for assignment.

Moore was a second-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft after a standout career at Oregon State. He began the season by going 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA in six games at Arkansas before getting promoted May 8 to Tacoma.

He was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in eight starts for the Rainiers.

Bergman, 29, returns to the Rainiers after going 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA as a replacement in the Mariners’ injury-depleted rotation. He permitted two or fewer earned runs in five of his eight starts.

Cloyd, 30, got a victory in his only big-league appearance in a brief call-up earlier this year. He pitched a scoreless inning on June 9 in a 4-2 victory over Toronto.

The Mariners purchased Cloyd contract on May 12 from Somerset in the independent Atlantic League and assigned him to Tacoma, where he was 1-4 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.