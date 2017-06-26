Mariners’ Cruz in tightening race to win a spot in AL All-Star lineup

SEATTLE — Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz might need your help to secure a spot in the American League’s starting lineup at the All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami.
Cruz finds himself in a tightening race with Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson as the online balloting heads into its final hours.
Dickerson made a big surge over the last week and now trails Cruz by just 99,728 votes in the balloting, which continues through 8:59 p.m. on Thursday.
All balloting is conducted online at www.MLB.com and the 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com.
Voting updates are released each week. There will be no further updates before the final results are announced at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Cruz led New York’s Matt Holliday by 191,626 votes in last week’s balloting update. Dickerson was 192,710 votes behind in third place.
No other Mariners are cited in the latest update, which only includes the vote totals for the top 15 outfielders and the top five at other positions in its weekly updates.
Robinson Cano ranked among the leaders among second basemen until this week. He is a seven-time selection who was voted in as a starter for five consecutive seasons from 2010-14.
Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments