Cruz now trailing in All-Star vote as balloting enters the final hours

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz now needs a late push to be part of the American League’s starting lineup July 11 in the All-Star Game in Miami.
Cruz trails Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson by 59,062 votes in online balloting, according to a Major League Baseball, which released an update Thursday on some of the closer races.
Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnacion is 111,583 votes behind Dickerson.
Balloting continues through 8:59 p.m. on Thursday and is conducted solely online at www.MLB.com and the 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com. Final results will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Cruz held a 99,728-vote lead over Dickerson in the balloting results released Monday, but Dickerson has been making a strong push. He trailed by 192,710 votes on June 20.
No other Mariners were among the leaders in the last full update.
Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.
VIEIRA SELECTED
Double-A Arkansas reliever Thyago Vieira will be the only Mariners prospect selected to take part in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 in Miami.
Vieira, who turns 24 on Saturday, will pitch for the World team. The game features 50 of the game’s top prospects and is part of the All-Star Week celebration in Miami.
The Mariners placed Vieira on their 40-man roster last November after he regularly topped 100 mph while pitching in the Arizona Fall League. He is 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA in 24 games at Arkansas.
