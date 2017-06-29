Nelson Cruz now needs help to win a spot in the American League’s starting linuep in the All-Star Game.
Nelson Cruz now needs help to win a spot in the American League’s starting linuep in the All-Star Game. Tony Gutierrez AP
Nelson Cruz now needs help to win a spot in the American League’s starting linuep in the All-Star Game. Tony Gutierrez AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 29, 2017 9:55 AM

Cruz now trailing in All-Star vote as balloting enters the final hours

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz now needs a late push to be part of the American League’s starting lineup July 11 in the All-Star Game in Miami.

Cruz trails Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson by 59,062 votes in online balloting, according to a Major League Baseball, which released an update Thursday on some of the closer races.

Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnacion is 111,583 votes behind Dickerson.

Balloting continues through 8:59 p.m. on Thursday and is conducted solely online at www.MLB.com and the 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com. Final results will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Cruz held a 99,728-vote lead over Dickerson in the balloting results released Monday, but Dickerson has been making a strong push. He trailed by 192,710 votes on June 20.

No other Mariners were among the leaders in the last full update.

Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.

VIEIRA SELECTED

Double-A Arkansas reliever Thyago Vieira will be the only Mariners prospect selected to take part in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 in Miami.

Vieira, who turns 24 on Saturday, will pitch for the World team. The game features 50 of the game’s top prospects and is part of the All-Star Week celebration in Miami.

The Mariners placed Vieira on their 40-man roster last November after he regularly topped 100 mph while pitching in the Arizona Fall League. He is 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA in 24 games at Arkansas.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos