Mariners break skid with a bang in 10-0 victory over Angels

Robinson Cano drove in five runs Friday night, just like he did the last time he and the Mariners played at Angel Stadium.
This one turned out better.
The Mariners snapped a four-game skid with a rousing 10-0 pile driving of of the Los Angeles Angels in the start to a three-game weekend series.
Ariel Miranda (7-4) gave up just two hits in seven shutout innings and got his his first victory in five starts when rookie Max Povse and covered the final six outs.
Cano paced a 17-hit attack with a three-run homer in a four-run fifth inning against Angels rookie starter Parker Bridwell. That turned a one-run game into 5-0.
"We lost (four) games," Cano said, "but to see the whole team come back today — everybody was ready. That’s what you really want."
Bridwell (2-1) gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings.
Cano added a second homer, a two-run drive in the seventh inning against Yusmeiro Petit that pushed the lead to 7-0.
Safe?
The last time the Mariners played here was April 9, when they carried a 9-3 lead into the ninth inning. Cano had a three-run homer and a two-run double in that game.
It wasn’t enough.
The Angels stormed back against since-departed Casey Fien and Edwin Diaz by scoring seven runs in the ninth inning for a stunning 10-9 victory.
Not this time.
"You get a big lead and then are able to add on," third baseman Kyle Seager said, "those games are good for morale."
It wasn’t just Cano and Miranda. Ben Gamel had four hits and raised his average to .348. Seager also had four hits, including a homer. Mike Zunino hit a homer and closed out June with 31 RBIs in the month.
"We were due to bust out," manager Scott Servais said. "The last four games have been a little frustrating offensively for us. Just a complete win, and it starts with starting pitching. Miranda was awesome."
Miranda never permitted more than one batter to reach in any inning.
"My aggressiveness on the first two pitches," he said. "I was more aggressive in trying to get ahead on the count. If I didn’t get ahead in the count on the first one, then I was aggressive with the second one."
The victory brought the Mariners to the midpoint in their schedule at 40-41. They have won 19 of their last 31 and have nine games remaining prior to the All-Star break.
The Mariners opened the scoring on Zunino’s one-out homer in the third inning, a 446-foot bomb to left.
Miranda didn’t allow a hit until Kole Calhoun opened the fourth inning with a broken-bat blooper into center for a single. Albert Pujols followed by grounding into a double play.
The Mariners broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.
Jarrod Dyson led off with a double to right and went to third with one out on an errant pickoff throw by Bridwell. Jean Segura lined an RBI double to center for a 2-0 lead.
Segura went to third on Gamel’s soft single to center before Cano turned on a first-pitch fastball for a three-run homer and a 5-0 lead.
Cano’s second homer, which followed a one-out single by Gamel, made it 7-0. Gamel added a two-run single in the eighth before Seager closed the scoring with a one-out homer in the ninth.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Taylor Motter replaced Jean Segura at shortstop in the eighth inning and ended the game with a spectacular play.
The Angels had runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth against Povse when Jefry Marte pulled a grounder deep into the third-short hole. The ball initially appeared headed for left as a two-run single.
But Motter reached the ball and made a jump-twist-and-throw to first that was online and powerful. It beat Marte for the final out.
PLUS: Miranda is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA in five career starts against the Angels…Gamel matched a career high, set earlier this year, by getting four hits. He has hits in 27 of the last 30 games…Cano has 22 multi-homer games in his career, including two this season. He also had two on June 22 against Detroit.
MINUS: Seager got doubled off base in the second and fourth innings on Mitch Haniger line drives…Not much else.
STAT PACK: Gamel went 4-for-5 and finished June at 42-for-107 (.393). He is the 13th player in franchise history to get 40 hits in a month. (H/T to @GaryHillJr.)
QUOTABLE: Povse wobbled a bit but pitched two scoreless innings in his second career appearance — and first since June 22.
"Coming into this series," Servais said, "we wanted to see what he can do. The last five or six games, we really haven’t had a chance to get him in there.
"Let’s him get in. A little breathing room and work all of his pitches in. I like what I see. He’s still got things to work on. He’s certainly got downhill plane on that fastball. When he locates it, it’s really good."
SHORT HOPS: The Angels acquired ex-Mariners infielder Nick Franklin from Milwaukee prior to the game for a player to be named later or cash. He is expected to join the Angels in time for Saturday’s game…the Angels also optioned lefty reliever Jose Alvarez to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the game in order to recall right-hander Brooks Pounders. The move leaves them with no lefty relievers…
CELEBRATING 600: The start of Saturday’s game is pushed back 11 minutes to 7:18 p.m. because the Angels have a pre-game ceremony to recognize Albert Pujols recently becoming the ninth player in history to reach 600 career homers.
The others are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Jim Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).
Pujols entered the weekend with 602 homers.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Angels continue their three-game series at 7:18 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-2 with a 3.38) will oppose Los Angeles right-hander Ricky Nolasco (3-9, 4.86).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
