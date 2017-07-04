Right-hander Casey Lawrence is pushing for a recall to the big leagues after being selected as the TNT’s player of the week in the Mariners’ farm system.
July 04, 2017 6:45 AM

Mariners Farm Watch: Lawrence picked as TNT’s player of the week

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

Right-hander Casey Lawrence has been part of the shuttle this season between Triple-A Tacoma and the Mariners and, after Monday, he’s again pushing for a recall to the big leagues.

Lawrence, 29, pitched a complete-game shutout in the Rainiers’ 9-0 romp against Albuquerque (Rockies) at Cheney Stadium. That followed a June 28 victory over Las Vegas (Mets) when he gave up two runs in six innings.

Those two starts earned recognition for Lawrence as the TNT player of the week for the Mariners’ farm system for the period of June 27 to July 3.

The Mariners acquired Lawrence from Toronto in a May 11 waiver claim. He has a 5.71 ERA in six games over two big-league tours, although much of that damage came June 13 at Minnesota when he gave up six runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lawrence is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in seven games at Tacoma, including four starts.

The rest of the TNT Top Five for June 27 to July 3:

***Hi-A Modesto second baseman Chris Mariscal batted .474 (9-for-19) and compiled a .593 on-base percentage in six games. He is batting .309 overall in 70 games with a .401 OBP.

***Modesto right-hander Reggie McClain pitched a complete game on June 29 in an 8-1 victory over Visalia (Diamondbacks). He struck out nine and walked none.

***Double-A Arkansas outfielder Chuck Taylor, acquired last December in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft, continued his strong season by going 9-for-20 in five games with three doubles and a homer for a 1.250 OPS.

***Rookie Peoria second baseman Connor Hoover, a 21st-round pick in last month’s draft, was just 4-for-17 in five games, but he exemplified the Mariners’ control-the-zone philosophy by drawing eight walks and compiling a .500 on-base percentage.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Previous Winners

June 20-26: RHP Nathan Bannister, Hi-A Modesto

June 13-19: CF Leonys Martin, Triple-A Tacoma

June 6-12: 1B D.J. Peterson, Triple-A Tacoma

May 30-June 5: 3B Joe Rizzo, Lo-A Clinton

May 23-29: RHP Nick Neidert, Hi-A Modesto

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

