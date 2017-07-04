Hisashi Iwakuma is still battling a sore shoulder.
Hisashi Iwakuma is still battling a sore shoulder. Carlos Osorio AP
Hisashi Iwakuma is still battling a sore shoulder. Carlos Osorio AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

July 04, 2017 1:48 PM

Iwakuma suffers another setback in recovery from shoulder injury

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The road back for injured Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma hit another major bump when he experienced renewed discomfort in his shoulder while throwing a routine bullpen workout.

"I’m not feeling well yet," he confirmed. "That’s why I’ve shut it down for a couple of days. It’s the same (problem). Inflammation in my shoulder."

Iwakuma said he received a combined cortisone and platelet rich plasma (PRP) shot in an effort to aid the healing. He expects to resume a throwing program in about a week.

"It’s a lot longer than I was expecting," he said. "So it’s disappointing and frustrating. It is what it is. You just have to take it day by day. You just have to be patient with the situation.

"You just have to believe that things are going to get better. Take it one day at a time. Rehab and treatment."

Iwakuma, 36, was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts before his ailing shoulder forced him to the disabled list after a May 3 start against the Los Angeles Angels. He made two minor-league rehab starts last month before problems resurfaced.

While Iwakuma is making $14 million this year, his injury means he’s unlikely to trigger a $15 million vesting option for next season.

For the option to vest, he needs to pitch another 94 innings this season.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos