Iwakuma suffers another setback in recovery from shoulder injury

The road back for injured Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma hit another major bump when he experienced renewed discomfort in his shoulder while throwing a routine bullpen workout.
"I’m not feeling well yet," he confirmed. "That’s why I’ve shut it down for a couple of days. It’s the same (problem). Inflammation in my shoulder."
Iwakuma said he received a combined cortisone and platelet rich plasma (PRP) shot in an effort to aid the healing. He expects to resume a throwing program in about a week.
"It’s a lot longer than I was expecting," he said. "So it’s disappointing and frustrating. It is what it is. You just have to take it day by day. You just have to be patient with the situation.
"You just have to believe that things are going to get better. Take it one day at a time. Rehab and treatment."
Iwakuma, 36, was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts before his ailing shoulder forced him to the disabled list after a May 3 start against the Los Angeles Angels. He made two minor-league rehab starts last month before problems resurfaced.
While Iwakuma is making $14 million this year, his injury means he’s unlikely to trigger a $15 million vesting option for next season.
For the option to vest, he needs to pitch another 94 innings this season.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
