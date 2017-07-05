Lefty Ariel Miranda will try to stop Kansas City from completing a three-game sweep Wednesday at Safeco Field.
Lefty Ariel Miranda will try to stop Kansas City from completing a three-game sweep Wednesday at Safeco Field. Elaine Thompson AP
Lefty Ariel Miranda will try to stop Kansas City from completing a three-game sweep Wednesday at Safeco Field. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

July 05, 2017 11:24 AM

Watchpoints: A simple (but tough) assignment for Mariners LHP Ariel Miranda

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The assignment Wednesday for Ariel Miranda is the same as it was the last time he started. Pull the Mariners out of a spin.

Miranda ended a four-game losing streak last Friday when he pitched seven shutout innings in a 10-0 victory over the Angels in Anaheim. This time, he looks to prevent the Mariners from suffering a three-game sweep against Kansas City.

This one looms as a bigger challenge.

The Royals are starting All-Star lefty Jason Vargas, the one-time Mariner who resurrected his career this season after missing much of the last two years while recovering from reconstructive-elbow surgery.

Vargas is 12-3 with a league-leading 2.22 ERA and a candidate to start for the American League next week in the All-Star Game in Miami. He was 36-42 with a 4.09 ERA for the Mariners from 2009-12.

Miranda has been the Mariners’ most reliable starter for a rotation that continues to work through a series of injuries. He is 7-4 with a 3.82 ERA and leads the club in starts and innings.

"The thing that goes unnoticed with him," manager Scott Servais said, "is he’s a really good competitor. Just because he’s not fluent in the language; conversing with him isn’t that easy.

"Then you watch him through the course of the game, his ability to compete, even on nights when he doesn’t have it, his ability to grind through it when he doesn’t have it goes back to the type of competitor he is."

Miranda was ticketed to start the season at Triple-A Tacoma before a late March injury to Drew Smyly opened a spot in the big-league rotation. Miranda seized the opportunity and, at this point, looms as a fixture for the foreseeable future.

"There was a time when that third time through (the lineup) was a little bit of a challenge," Servais said, "but he seems to have gotten over it. I like that. It does so much for your team when you’ve got a guy who can go seven innings."

Other watchpoints:

***Vargas is 3-2 with a 1.70 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners, but he hasn’t faced them since 2014. Miranda has never faced Kansas City.

***Nelson Cruz, who hasn’t hit a homer since June 4, is 10-for-31 with four homers in his career against Vargas. Robinson Cano is 10-for-27, but Kyle Seager is just 3-for-14, and Danny Valencia is 3-for-13.

***The Mariners don’t have an extra-base hit in their two losses to the Royals. The last time they went back-to-back games without an extra-base hit was Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2013.

***Ben Gamel leads the American League in batting average at .332 even though he is one plate appearance shy of qualifying for the leaders. If an 0-for-1 is adding to his totals, he still holds a slight lead over Houston’s Jose Altuve.

***Jean Segura is batting .342 and has four hits in two of his last three games. But he is 12 plate appearances shy of qualification, and an 0-for-12 drops his average to .325.

***The Royals are 17-6 over their last 23 games.

***Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .395 (17-for-43) in that span.

***The Mariners are the only American League club with two players who have 60 RBIs. Cruz has 61, and Cano has 60. The only other AL players with at least 60 are New York outfielder Aaron Judge with 63, and Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano with 60.

TIME CAPSULE

It was three years ago Wednesday — July 5, 2014 — that Brad Miller’s RBI double in the 14th inning lifted the Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the White Sox in Chicago.

It marked the first time since Sept. 25, 1992 that the Mariners won a road game lasting at least 14 innings. On that occasion, Omar Vizquel’s RBI single produced the winning run in a 4-3 victory at Texas in 16 innings.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos