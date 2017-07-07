Mitch Haniger was thrown out at third base in the third inning while trying to advance on a fly ball to center field.
Mitch Haniger was thrown out at third base in the third inning while trying to advance on a fly ball to center field. Ted S. Warren AP
Mitch Haniger was thrown out at third base in the third inning while trying to advance on a fly ball to center field. Ted S. Warren AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

July 07, 2017 1:04 AM

Takeaways: More brutal baserunning plagues Mariners in loss to Athletics

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Next-to-last, it seems, isn’t good enough for the Mariners. They appear bent on becoming the worst baserunning club in the majors.

Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics included two more baserunning blunders and, even worse, both resulted in the first out of an inning.

The Mariners trailed 3-0 when Mitch Haniger, after a leadoff double, tried to advance to third on Jarrod Dyson’s fly ball to center.

"At that point," Haniger said, "it’s still early in the game. I thought it was deep enough, but the guy made a great throw. So I just kind of tip my hat."

The guy was Jaycob Brugman. It was a strong throw. Haniger was out easily. One rival scout at the game wondered: "What was he thinking? You go there, you have to be sure you can make it. Not think you can make it. Sure."

An inning later, with the Mariners still trailing by three runs, Jean Segura led off with a single. One of his four hits. Then he tried to sucker Oakland rookie pitcher Paul Blackburn by breaking for second. Blackburn trapped Segura for the out.

The heart of the Mariners’ lineup was coming up.

There’s no guarantee that the Mariners turn those opportunities into runs, but there might be nothing that sucks the life out of a scoring opportunity like a baserunning mistake.

The Mariners make way too many of them.

A story earlier this week in The News Tribune outlined the their baserunning problems. Only Toronto ranks worse than the Mariners in the BsR rating, a metric that seeks to measure a club’s baserunning performance.

That gap is closing.

"We are giving a lot of free outs away on the bases," manager Scott Servais agreed. "We’re kind of doing it to ourselves. We’re better than this. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to get after it. It starts (Friday)."

Presumably he meant making better baserunning decisions. Not pushing the Blue Jays out of the cellar.

Three takeaways from Thursday’s loss:

***Haniger perks up: Despite his baserunning mistake, Haniger eased growing concerns by snapping out of a 0-for-15 skid with a double and home run in four at-bats.

The homer was to right field, which means he was able to stay on a pitch that was up and away. Even Haniger admitted, "I wouldn’t have been able to do that the past couple of days."

***The hit collector: Similarly, Segura compensated for his baserunning mistake by by getting four hits for the third time in five games and boosting his average to .354.

Segura leads leads the American League in batting even though he is nine plate appearances shy of the qualifying standard. Adding an 0-for-9 to Segura’s total would drop his average to .341, which is still the best in the league.

***Valencia answers: Blackburn shackled the Mariners by yielding just one run, Haniger’s homer, in 7 2/3 innings, but it’s doubtful they regret making the Nov. 12 trade that sent him to Oakland.

First baseman Danny Valencia, whom the Mariners acquired in the deal, had two sparkling defensive plays in addition to a three-run homer in the ninth inning. One play was a 3-5-3 double play that Valencia makes with ease.

Valencia is providing the Mariners with more than they could have reasonably expected. In addition to his stellar defensive play at first base, he is batting .272 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 78 games.

Take away an early-season slump, and his numbers look even better: .308 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in his last 60 games.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

 

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.