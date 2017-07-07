Robinson Cano is an All-Star for the third time in his four seasons with the Mariners.
Robinson Cano is an All-Star for the third time in his four seasons with the Mariners. Chris Carlson AP
July 07, 2017 11:38 AM

Cano added to American League All-Star team as injury replacement

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is heading to the All-Star Game after all.

Cano was added Friday to the American League roster as a replacement for New York second baseman Starlin Castro, who is sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

It is Cano’s eight career selection, including three times in his four seasons with the Mariners. He joins designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 32-player AL roster for the July 11 game in Miami.

Cano, 34, is batting .279 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs in 76 games.

Major League Baseball announced seven injury-related replacements Friday to the All-Star rosters, including six for the American League.

The other AL replacements are Detroit outfielder Justin Upton and four pitchers: Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer, Houston reliever Chris Devenski, Minnesota reliever Brandon Kintzler and Toronto reliever Roberto Osuna.

They are replacing two injured players, Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout and Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel, and three starting pitchers scheduled to pitch Sunday: Texas’ Yu Darvish, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Detroit’s Michael Fulmer.

The only National League change is Los Angeles pitcher Alex Wood, who replaces teammate Clayton Kershaw, who is also scheduled to start on Sunday.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

  Comments  

