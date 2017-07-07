Mariners recall Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma in swap for Gaviglio

With the All-Star break approaching, the Mariners shortened their rotation and lengthened their bullpen prior to Friday’s game against Oakland at Safeco Field.
Right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who pitched 4 2/3 innings in Thursday’s loss was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in order to clear space right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan in a corresponding move.
Pagan, 26, is back for a fourth big-league tour. He was 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA over four previous appearances but worked eight scoreless innings in his last two outings.
Since being optioned June 11 to Tacoma, Pagan had eight scoreless appearances covering 7 2/3 innings. He is 2-1 with five saves and a 2.56 ERA overall in 23 games for the Rainiers.
The move to send Gaviglio to the minors isn’t surprising. Due to the upcoming four-day break for the All-Star break, the Mariners won’t need a fifth starter again until July 18.
The only question is whether Gaviglio will be recalled to fill that slot.
Gaviglio is 3-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games, including 10 starts, since his May 10 promotion from Tacoma.
But veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo appears poised to reclaim a spot in the rotation after allowing just one tainted run over 10 1/3 innings in three appearances as a long reliever.
