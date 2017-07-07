Rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan is back for a fourth tour this season in the Mariners’ bullpen.
Rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan is back for a fourth tour this season in the Mariners’ bullpen. Elaine Thompson AP
Rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan is back for a fourth tour this season in the Mariners’ bullpen. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

July 07, 2017 2:29 PM

Mariners recall Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma in swap for Gaviglio

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

With the All-Star break approaching, the Mariners shortened their rotation and lengthened their bullpen prior to Friday’s game against Oakland at Safeco Field.

Right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who pitched 4 2/3 innings in Thursday’s loss was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in order to clear space right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan in a corresponding move.

Pagan, 26, is back for a fourth big-league tour. He was 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA over four previous appearances but worked eight scoreless innings in his last two outings.

Since being optioned June 11 to Tacoma, Pagan had eight scoreless appearances covering 7 2/3 innings. He is 2-1 with five saves and a 2.56 ERA overall in 23 games for the Rainiers.

The move to send Gaviglio to the minors isn’t surprising. Due to the upcoming four-day break for the All-Star break, the Mariners won’t need a fifth starter again until July 18.

The only question is whether Gaviglio will be recalled to fill that slot.

Gaviglio is 3-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games, including 10 starts, since his May 10 promotion from Tacoma.

But veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo appears poised to reclaim a spot in the rotation after allowing just one tainted run over 10 1/3 innings in three appearances as a long reliever.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.