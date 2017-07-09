Hampton resigns as Mariners’ bullpen coach

Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigned Sunday, the Mariners announced in a short statement shortly after their 4-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field.
“Mike would like to spend more time with his family,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said, “and we all agreed the timing was right.”
No replacement for Hampton was announced, but one is expected to be in place when the Mariners return July 14 from the All-Star break.
Hampton, 44, was in his second season in the role, which was his first big-league coaching position. He previously served as the pitching coach at Double-A Arkansas in 2013-14 when the Travelers were part of the Los Angeles Angels’ organization.
The move marks the first departure from manager Scott Servais’ on-field uniformed staff. Servais was hired Oct. 23, 2015, roughly six weeks after Jerry Dipoto became the club’s general manager.
Hampton was the Mariners’ sixth-round pick in the 1990 MLB Draft and reached the majors in 1993. He pitched just 13 games for the Mariners before a Dec. 10, 1993 trade sent him to the Houston Astros.
Hampton was 148-115 in 419 career games while pitching for six clubs over 16 big-league seasons from 1993-2010. He was an All-Star in 1999 at Houston and in 2001 at Colorado. He won a Gold Glove in 2003 while pitching for Atlanta.
