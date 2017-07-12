Nelson Cruz stopped the All-Star Game to take a picture and the internet loved it

In the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami, Seattle Mariners outfielder Nelson Cruz stepped to the plate, pulled out a cell phone and asked catcher Yadier Molina to take a picture of him with umpire Joe West.
The internet seemed to love the moment, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their amusement. (Although, at least one fan emphasized with profanity that he was “done with baseball.”)
The moment was the highlight of the game for Cruz, who went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Meanwhile, the photographer hit a solo home run. Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó homered in the 10th inning to win the game, 2-1, for the American League and earn MVP honors.
After the game Cruz posted the Molina’s picture of him and West on Instagram.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the moment:
The fact that Nelson Cruz just took a picture on his phone in the middle of the All-Star game and then put it back in his pocket kills me— Brett Jones (@Brettttjones) July 12, 2017
People like Nelson Cruz should be punished for mixing the great tradition of the All-Star game w/ fun, suspend him @MLB how dare he— Sean Martyn (@sean_martyn94) July 12, 2017
I'll bet Joe West considered ejecting Nelson Cruz for taking a picture with him.#MLB #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/geKudD996z— Augustus (@Augustus_100) July 12, 2017
Joe West should have given Nelson Cruz first base for taking a picture with him.#MLBAllStarGame— brent steger (@StegerBrent) July 12, 2017
Nelson Cruz just won All-Star week— Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) July 12, 2017
Nelson Cruz just took a picture with Joe West in the middle of the All-Star game— Runnin Rhody (@LoveRI401) July 12, 2017
Nelson Cruz is the best pic.twitter.com/5LKT9zKU61— MLB Memes (@MLBMeme) July 12, 2017
Nelson Cruz is the GOAT for this pic.twitter.com/hWh0S3PEP6— #TMT (@straightillin48) July 12, 2017
This Is my best moment of the #AllStarGame....Nelson Cruz With Joe West⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qfTcq5BVFF— Betsy (@betsyffj) July 12, 2017
"Hey Nelson Cruz, take a picture, it lasts longer!" - Nick Wright, probably— Brian (@sportsmatters) July 12, 2017
Sometimes you just have to take a picture of Joe West with Nelson Cruz before you go yard in the All-Star Game like Yadier Molina.— John Buhler (@buhler118) July 12, 2017
I don't care who wins the All-Star Game. Nelson Cruz is my MVP for that photo with Joe West.— Al Willman (@AlWillmanSports) July 12, 2017
But maybe the funniest tweet came from a fan in Cincinnati:
That time when Yadi Molina proposed to both Joe West and Nelson Cruz #MLBAllStarGame2017 pic.twitter.com/ntbU3vkrCm— Dan Green (@dangreenoh) July 12, 2017
