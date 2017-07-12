Seattle Mariner Nelson Cruz stopped Tuesday’s All-Star game to have St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of him with umpire Joe West. Judging by reactions on Twitter, fans seemed to be entertained by the moment. After the game, Cruz posted the image on Instagram.
July 12, 2017 8:57 AM

Nelson Cruz stopped the All-Star Game to take a picture and the internet loved it

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

In the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami, Seattle Mariners outfielder Nelson Cruz stepped to the plate, pulled out a cell phone and asked catcher Yadier Molina to take a picture of him with umpire Joe West.

The internet seemed to love the moment, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their amusement. (Although, at least one fan emphasized with profanity that he was “done with baseball.”)

The moment was the highlight of the game for Cruz, who went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Meanwhile, the photographer hit a solo home run. Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó homered in the 10th inning to win the game, 2-1, for the American League and earn MVP honors.

After the game Cruz posted the Molina’s picture of him and West on Instagram.

 

And here it is... #ASG

A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the moment:

But maybe the funniest tweet came from a fan in Cincinnati:

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

