Mariners trade four prospects in exchange for Miami reliever David Phelps

The Seattle Mariners have acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects, the club announced Thursday morning.
The Mariners will send 19-year-old, minor-league outfielder Brayan Hernandez, along with minor-league pitchers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi to the Marlins in exchange for Phelps, a 30-year-old right-hander who is 2-4 this season with a 3.45 ERA in 44 appearances.
Phelps, who began his career with the New York Yankees, has as 28-32 career record in 218 appearances and 64 starts in six seasons.
“David was a target player for us headed into the deadline period,” Mariners manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “The quality of his work, particularly over the past two years in the bullpen, in addition to his versatility (including his background as starter) made him very attractive to us. He fits our roster very well and is controllable through the 2018 season.”
MLB.com ranks Hernandez the No. 6 prospect in the Mariners organization. In 31 games this season with Short-A Everett, he was batting .252 with two home runs and 15 RBI.
Lopez and Schiraldi spent this season in High-A Modesto. Miller was 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts with Low-A Clinton.
Comments