Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

July 20, 2017 9:56 AM

Mariners trade four prospects in exchange for Miami reliever David Phelps

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

The Seattle Mariners have acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects, the club announced Thursday morning.

The Mariners will send 19-year-old, minor-league outfielder Brayan Hernandez, along with minor-league pitchers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi to the Marlins in exchange for Phelps, a 30-year-old right-hander who is 2-4 this season with a 3.45 ERA in 44 appearances.

Phelps, who began his career with the New York Yankees, has as 28-32 career record in 218 appearances and 64 starts in six seasons.

“David was a target player for us headed into the deadline period,” Mariners manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “The quality of his work, particularly over the past two years in the bullpen, in addition to his versatility (including his background as starter) made him very attractive to us. He fits our roster very well and is controllable through the 2018 season.”

MLB.com ranks Hernandez the No. 6 prospect in the Mariners organization. In 31 games this season with Short-A Everett, he was batting .252 with two home runs and 15 RBI.

Lopez and Schiraldi spent this season in High-A Modesto. Miller was 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts with Low-A Clinton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.