Toe injury keeps Jarrod Dyson out of Sunday’s lineup

It might be a couple more days before the Seattle Mariners regain the services of their starting center fielder.
Jarrod Dyson sustained a hyperextended toe when he crashed into the fence during the fifth inning of the Mariners’ 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Dyson, who left the game at the conclusion of that inning, will likely need a couple days to recover.
He wasn’t in the lineup on Sunday, replaced in center field by Guillermo Heredia. Servais said Dyson might be available in a late-inning, pinch-hit role, if needed. But it seems more likely that he will sit for a couple games, considering his injury and the fact that Boston, which begins a three-game series on Monday at Safeco Field, is slated to start left-handed pitchers in each of those games (Dyson bats left-handed), Servais said.
“Still like to have him available late in the game for what he brings speed-wise, but I’m not sure that’s going to be the big tool it’s always been for him,” Servais said Sunday morning. “He’s going to need a few days.”
Dyson is batting .236 this season with a .316 on-base percentage and 22 stolen bases, and has made a handful of highlight-reel catches since taking over full-time center-field duties in late April after the demotion of Leonys Martin to Triple-A Tacoma.
