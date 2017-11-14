Mariners hire Brower as new assistant, have one remaining opening on Scott Servais’ staff

Jim Brower has toured plenty of minor-league ballparks across the United States the past six seasons as a pitching instructor.
But the Seattle Mariners are giving him more a permanennt home.
On Tuesday, the organization hired Brower, 44, as a general assistant coach under manager Scott Servais for next season.
Brower spent the past two seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league pitching coordinator.
The Minnesota native had a nine-year career in the big leagues with eight different organizations — the last being the New York Yankees in 2007.
Kansas City gave Brower his first coaching job in 2011 as the pitching coach for Single-A Kane County. He later joined the Royals’ Double-A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas.
It isn’t entirely clear what Brower’s exact role will be as a general assistant, but he will likely serve in some pitching capacity.
Seattle has yet to fill its bullpen coach job, which was vacated by Mike Hampton right after the All-Star break last July.
