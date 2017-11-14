Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners hire Brower as new assistant, have one remaining opening on Scott Servais’ staff

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 3:22 PM

Jim Brower has toured plenty of minor-league ballparks across the United States the past six seasons as a pitching instructor.

But the Seattle Mariners are giving him more a permanennt home.

On Tuesday, the organization hired Brower, 44, as a general assistant coach under manager Scott Servais for next season.

Brower spent the past two seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league pitching coordinator.

The Minnesota native had a nine-year career in the big leagues with eight different organizations — the last being the New York Yankees in 2007.

Kansas City gave Brower his first coaching job in 2011 as the pitching coach for Single-A Kane County. He later joined the Royals’ Double-A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas.

It isn’t entirely clear what Brower’s exact role will be as a general assistant, but he will likely serve in some pitching capacity.

Seattle has yet to fill its bullpen coach job, which was vacated by Mike Hampton right after the All-Star break last July.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Happy birthday, Leonys

    Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin is serenaded by a mariachi band in celebration of his birthday Monday, March 6, 2017, at Spring Training in Arizona. He turned 29.

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.