Mariners add depth, bring back right-handed pitcher

The Mariners have signed pitcher Christian Bergman to a minor-league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.
Bergman, 29, pitched 13 games for the Mariners last season, going 4-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 54 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander spent most of his time in Triple-A Tacoma where he was 9-4 with a 5.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 innings.
He also played three seasons for the Rockies. He has a career record of 11-14 with a 5.58 ERA.
