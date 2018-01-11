Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners add depth, bring back right-handed pitcher

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 11, 2018 12:08 PM

The Mariners have signed pitcher Christian Bergman to a minor-league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

Bergman, 29, pitched 13 games for the Mariners last season, going 4-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 54 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander spent most of his time in Triple-A Tacoma where he was 9-4 with a 5.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 innings.

He also played three seasons for the Rockies. He has a career record of 11-14 with a 5.58 ERA.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Happy birthday, Leonys

    Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin is serenaded by a mariachi band in celebration of his birthday Monday, March 6, 2017, at Spring Training in Arizona. He turned 29.

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.