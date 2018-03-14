This season’s Seattle Mariners commercials are here. Watch all 5 right now

How did Seattle Mariners’ pitcher James Paxton get his “Big Maple” nickname? Is painting the corner really an art form?
The latest batch of Mariners TV commercials take on these pressing question while striking their familiar humorous tone. The Mariners released five ads on Wednesday morning and will start airing them Wednesday night during the 6:40 Spring Training game against San Francisco broadcast by ROOT Sports.
The commercials were produced during Spring Training and are the work of Seattle-based Copacino + Fujikado and Mercer Island’s Blue Goose Production.
Here are the ads:
Work-Related Injury
A player seeks treatment for whiplash after Nelson Cruz tees off on the pitcher.
Nelson’s prodigious power can lead to some unintended outcomes. pic.twitter.com/QZcj4sdp16— Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2018
Big Maple
How did Paxton get that nickname?
More than a nickname, it’s a way of life. pic.twitter.com/KKYqBHyZQo— Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2018
Art of the Frame
Players admire the work of pitcher Felix Hernandez.
With Félix painting and Zunino framing, the results are beautiful. pic.twitter.com/W5dMlPSa7E— Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2018
Mound Visit
The opponent consults Robinson Canó regarding the best way to pitch to the all-star.
Some of the six visits to the mound are more productive than others. pic.twitter.com/lL3gsWNz9M— Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2018
Flip
Ben Gamel teaches Kyle Seager the finer points of hair flipping.
Kyle Seager realizes Flipping the Flow isn’t right for everybody. pic.twitter.com/eZ4XFyARk8— Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2018
