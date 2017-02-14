Tacoma Rainiers opening week tickets on sale Wednesday

The mighty mountain will take on little yapping dogs and chemical elements for the start of baseball season.
Tacoma Rainiers opening week tickets go on sale Wednesday.
The season kicks off the week of April 11 when Tacoma hosts El Paso and Albuquerque during a seven-game opening home stand at Cheney Stadium.
The El Paso Chihuahuas will take on the Rainiers April 11-14 in a rematch of last year’s Pacific Coast League playoff semifinal series.
The Albuquerque Isotopes follow the Chihuahuas for a three-game series April 15-17.
The series features opening night festivities, NW Brew Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season.
Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2017 season will go on sale in March. An exact date has yet to be determined.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cheney Stadium box office (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at tacomarainiers.com.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
