Gosewisch punctuates Rainiers’ rally in 10th inning

Boog Powell and Tuffy Gosewisch led off the 10th inning with back-to-back doubles, and the Tacoma Rainiers completed a five-run comeback to defeat El Paso, 6-5, on Thursday night.
Gosewisch doubled to right field off Chihuahuas reliever Mike Dimock (0-1), bringing Powell around for the go-ahead run.
Tacoma bounced back from a five-run deficit with a Gordon Beckham solo shot in the sixth, followed by a Dan Vogelbach grand slam in the seventh to tie it.
Jean Machi (1-0) earned the win for Tacoma with 1 1/3 shutout innings. That came after Ryan Weber fired 5 2/3 scoreless frames in relief. Dean Kiekhefer earned his second save.
The Rainiers’ win spoiled a gem from El Paso starter Dinelson Lamet, who struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings before giving way to the Chihuahuas’ bullpen.
