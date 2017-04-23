Tacoma’s Sam Gaviglio pitches good, but Albuquerque’s bats a bit better

Tacoma starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio turned in a quality start, but ultimately it was not enough as the Rainiers fell to the Isotopes, 3-2, in Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Ballpark.
Gaviglio (0-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out one.
Left fielder Ben Gamel got Tacoma (10-7) on the board first with an RBI triple that scored Gordon Beckham from third base in the top of the third inning.
Albuquerque (8-10) would answer in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rosell Herrera drove in Noel Cuevas from second base with an RBI single.
The Isotopes would take the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out triple to deep right center by Cuevas and a sacrifice fly to left by Jordan Patterson made the score 2-1.
The Rainiers promptly tied the game back up at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning. Shortstop Tyler Smith blooped a two-out single into right field and was driven in by Zach Shank on a double off the wall in deep left center field.
Anthony Bemboom’s triple in the bottom of the seventh, led to Albuquerque retaking the lead on an RBI infield single from Raimel Tapia.
Mark Lowe relieved Gaviglio and worked the final 1 2/3 innings of the ballgame, allowing just one hit while striking out one.
Tacoma hasn’t announced a starting pitcher, but Albuquerque will send left-hander Harrison Musgrave (0-1, 5.40 ERA) as the series continues with first pitch at 5:35 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on radio at 850-AM.
