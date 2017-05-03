D.J. Peterson provides the spark as Tacoma tops Las Vegas, 2-1, in 11 innings

D.J. Peterson hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas 51s, 5-2, on Wednesday.
Peterson’s fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to left field with two outs in the ninth, tied the game at 2-2. He led off the 11th with a single, then scored on Dario Pizzano’s double to right field, making it 3-2.
The Rainiers (16-9) tacked on two more runs, on an RBI single by Tyler O’Neill and an RBI single by Seth Mejias-Brean.
Peterson, Pizzano, O’Neill and Mejias-Brean finished with two hits apiece.
Evan Marshall allowed two hits in the bottom of the 11th — but kept Las Vegas from scoring — to earn his first save.
Ryne Harper (1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless innings in relief. Starter Ryan Weber allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings, and Paul Paez followed with two hitless innings before giving way to Harper.
Leonys Martin gave Tacoma a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the third. The 51s tied it on Jeff Glenn’s RBI single in the fourth and took a 2-1 lead on a Jayce Boyd solo homer in the sixth.
The series continues at 7:05 p.m. (PDT) Thursday.
