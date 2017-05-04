Las Vegas 51s, Rainiers honor fallen Tacoma officer

The Las Vegas 51s and Tacoma Rainiers teamed up Thursday night to honor the family of slain Tacoma police Officer Jake Gutierrez before their game in Las Vegas.
Rainiers manager Pat Listach presented his family members with a Rainiers road jersey with “Gutierrez” and 44, his badge number, on the back at Cashman Field.
Gutierrez’s nephew, Edward Macias, threw out the first pitch alongside Gutierrez’s sister, Antoinette.
The 51s brought the Gutierrez family to the game as part of their May the Police Force Be With You Night, a play on Star Wars night (May 4), team Vice President of Community Relations Melissa Harkavy said. The game doubled as a fundraiser for the Las Vegas chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, a charity that honors police officers killed in the line of duty and their survivors.
The Rainiers provided the jersey to Gutierrez’s family after being approached by the 51s, Harkavy said.
When the Rainiers arrived in town, Harkavy said, the 51s approached Listach, who expressed interest in giving Gutierrez’s family the jersey.
Gutierrez, 45, was fatally shot Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic disturbance on Tacoma’s East Side. A Pierce County sheriff’s marksman fatally shot the gunman after an 11-hour standoff.
His family members live in the Las Vegas area.
Tonight's game is a very special one. We're here to honor the Concerns of Police Survivors organization https://t.co/zC00V0qDpH— Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) May 5, 2017
