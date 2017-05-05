Rainiers Drop Finale To 51s, 9-1

The Tacoma Rainiers (17-10) dropped their series finale to the Las Vegas 51s (14-15) by a final score of 9-1 on Friday night at Cashman Field.
Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (2 for 2, R, 2B, 2 BB) posted his third consecutive multihit game since coming to the Rainiers in a trade, while designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (2 for 4) also recorded a pair of hits.
Las Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Tacoma was held quiet until the top of the sixth when a Tyler Smith RBI single cut the 51s lead in half at 2-1.
Mark Lowe surrendered a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth — and four runs total — to balloon the Las Vegas lead to 6-1. Another three-run home run, this time by L.J. Mazzilli in the bottom of the seventh, blew the game wide open at 9-1.
Lowe was credited with two runs on three hits over his one inning of work. Lane Ratliff also worked a full inning, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one. Paul Paez wrapped up the game for Tacoma, working a perfect eighth inning.
Tacoma starting pitcher Chris Heston (2-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits over five innings of work — he walked three and struck out two during the outing.
The Rainiers return home to open an extended homestand beginning with a four-game set against the New Orleans Baby Cakes starting on Saturday. Tacoma right-hander Rob Whalen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Round Rock righty Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1, 3.06) are set to face off. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.
