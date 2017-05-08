Ryan Weber dominates in Rainiers 2-0 win over Baby Cakes

The Tacoma Rainiers rode an outstanding performance from their starter Ryan Weber and the pitching staff, notching key hits early to secure a 2-0 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 2-0, Monday night at Cheney Stadium.
Rainiers starter Ryan Weber (2-0) tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and just one walk while striking out three. Weber’s earned-run average is now sitting at a stunning 0.85.
Boog Powell (1 for 3, RBI) and Dan Vogelbach (1 for 4, RBI) tallied a pair of RBI doubles in Tacoma’s first shutout victory over New Orleans since June 28, 2001.
The Rainiers (19-11) jumped on the scoreboard early in the bottom half of the first. Center fielder Leonys Martin singled into shallow left field to lead off and came around to score when Powell doubled down the right field line. Powell attempted to stretch the extra-base hit to a triple and was thrown out at third.
Tacoma would add to their lead over New Orleans (11-20) in the third inning when Vogelbach ripped a double down the right field line, scoring Powell from second and increasing the Rainiers lead to 2-0.
Rainiers right-hander Andrew Moore (0-0, 0.00) and Baby Cakes righty Vance Worley (1-4, 3.03) will face off Tuesday in the series finale with first pitch secheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Cheney Stadium.
The game will be aired on a radio broadcast at 850-AM.
