Zunino’s lone run enough for a split

Mike Zunino scored the Tacoma Rainiers’ lone run in a doubleheader against the Omaha Storm Chasers, coming home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning of the opener.
That lone run was enough for the Rainiers to earn a doubleheader split on Thursday in Papillion, Nebraska, winning 1-0 in the opener, then falling 5-0 in the finale.
Tyler Cloyd, Emilio Pagan (1-0) and Ryne Harper combined on a five-hit shutout over seven innings in the opener. But the Rainiers managed only three hits themselves.
Tacoma’s bats were quiet in the second game as well, managing only five hits over seven innings against Omaha starter Christian Binford (3-0), who earned the win, and reliever Malcom Culver.
Tacoma had a chance to go ahead early in the finale. Zach Shank’s one-out double in the first inning started the threat, followed by a walk to Daniel Vogelbach and a single by Zunino to load the bases. But the Rainiers couldn’t get anyone across the plate.
Bubba Starling’s RBI single in the second inning gave the Storm Chasers the lead, and a three-run rally in the fifth, highlighted by Garin Cecchini’s two-run double increased the lead.
Leonys Martin was the only member of the Rainiers to get hits in both games, going 1 for 3 in each contest. Left-hander Paul Paez (0-1) took the loss in the second game, allowing two runs in four innings in his third outing for Tacoma.
Comments