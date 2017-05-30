Mariners pitching prospect Moore shines again in Rainiers’ win

Pitching prospect Andrew Moore’s roll continues.
Moore threw eight scoreless innings on Tuesday, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-0 victory over the Salt Lake Bees at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.
Moore has given up just two runs in his last 15 innings with the Rainiers. On Tuesday, he gave up four hits and one walk and struck out three.
It was his longest outing of the year. Moore (2-0) threw 97 pitches, including 63 for strikes.
The effort dropped his ERA in Triple-A to 3.04 in five starts. He made his debut with the Rainiers on May 9 after being promoted from Double-A, where he went 1-2 with 2.08 ERA.
Jean Machi took over for the Rainiers in the bottom of the ninth and worked a perfect final frame, securing Tacoma’s second-ever shutout of the Bees in Salt Lake, dating back to 1994. The combined efforts of Moore and Machi gave the Rainiers their league-best eighth shutout of the season.
D.J. Peterson gave the Rainiers a 3-0 lead in the fourth when his home run scored Tyler O’Neill and Danny Muno. He finished the day with three hits. Tacoma added a run in the fifth on Tyler Smith’s RBI double.
Comments