﻿Tacoma's Bats Go Quiet In 14-4 Loss To Reno

Maybe it was the 6 a.m. flight from Fresno back to Washington that had the team jet lagged before the game.
Whatever it was, the Tacoma Rainier couldn’t find their groove, as they dug themselves in a hole early allowing 10 runs in the first four innings en route to a 14-4 loss against the Reno Aces at Cheney Stadium.
With this loss, the Rainiers trial the Aces four games for first place PCL Pacific Northern division.
Rainiers manager Pat Listach said that the sluggish start really deterred their game plan.
“We had some good at bats,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said. “Once we fell behind 8-2, their pitchers got some confidence and started playing in the zone a little bit more.
“We got to get more innings out of our starters”
Despite giving up a home run in the first inning, Tacoma gave themselves a chance-- going into the second inning with the score tied 2-2. From there, it was nothing but tough sledding.
Reno took control of the game in the top of the second inning. Rainiers starting pitcher Dillon Overton couldn’t find a rhythm as he walked three hitters and allowed a single in his first four batters. That brought in two runs with not a single out, pushing the score to 4-2.
And unfortunately it wouldn’t get better for him.
Following that sequence, he allowed two more singles before Reno’s right fielder, Oswaldo Arcia hit a grad slam cushioning their lead, 8-2. Overton would allow two more runs to be scored before being retired in the fourth inning.
Tacoma struggled against Reno’s right-hander Zack Godley, who struck out six batters and allowed two hits in 4 innings pitched. And the Aces out hit the Rainiers 13 to 3.
Third basemen Danny Muno had a solid outing for the Rainiers as he hit a 2 run homer which came in the 6th inning and had one run along with 3 RBIs.
Muno has been playing good ball for the Rainiers and has provided consistency within their hitting lineup. He is batting an impressive .353 hitting average with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs.
Muno said he doesn’t let the score determine how he plays, no matter how bad it looks.
“You got to grind out each at bat,” Muno said. “put something together and see if something comes up. It was a tough one tonight. Tomorrows a new day, just erase it and start fresh tomorrow.”
The series will continue Tuesday at Cheney Stadium at 6:05 pm.
