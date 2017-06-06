Felix Fandemonium about to hit Tacoma

Tacoma is prepping for Felix Fandemonium on Tuesday night.

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is set to pitch for the Rainiers in a rehab start at Cheney Stadium.

The line outside the Rainiers’ ticket booth was a couple dozen deep at 11:15 a.m., said spokesman Brett Gleason.

“You don’t get big names like Felix returning very often,” Gleason said.

Gates for the 6:05 p.m. game open at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In anticipation of the game, the Rainiers have printed 6,000 “K” cards. The red cards show a fused R and K — a merger of the Rainiers’ “R” logo and the “K” for strikeouts.

A special $20 ticket offer for Tuesday’s game includes a “Return of the King” T-shirt.

Rainiers manager Pat Listach told The News Tribune Hernandez will pitch a maximum of 65 pitches.