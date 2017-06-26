Pitcher Andrew Moore could be saying goodbye to Tacoma this week and hello again to Mariners

If you want to check out one of the Seattle Mariners’ top pitching prospects in Tacoma you can see Andrew Moore on Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.
Be aware: He might not be here long.
Moore’s already won a game in the majors, and might still be there if not for two scheduled off days for the Mariners this week. Seattle won’t need a fifth starter until July 3 or 4, so there’s a good chance Moore may make only one start with the Rainiers, who host Las Vegas in a 6:05 p.m. game on Tuesday.
“I don't know when he’s going to go back up, but obviously he's pitched well enough to earn another shot at it,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said Monday about Moore’s debut. Last Thursday, Moore pitched a seven solid innings – allowing six hits and three runs – to earn the victory in the Mariners’ 9-6 win over the Detroit Tigers at Safeco Field.
Moore said the experience, one he had been dreaming all of his life, was everything he hoped it would be.
“It was amazing,” Moore said Monday. “The lights really are a lot brighter up there. It’s always been a childhood dream to play in the big leagues.
“It was great to have my family be able to come up and watch.”
Moore said he settled down after the first inning. “Once I got in the game it was just another game to me,” he said.
Listach wasn't surprised by Moore’s performance, considering how competitive he is.
“He pitches to win every single day, every single inning,” Listach said. “When he gets in trouble he knows how to get out of trouble –which is a big attribute to have.
“His stuff isn’t a 100 miles an hour – but he knows how to pitch.”
Listach said Moore, who was 3-1 with a 3.13 ERA in eight starts at Tacoma before his promotion, will be on 75-pitch limit.
tholmes@thenewstribune.com
Comments