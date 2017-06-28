Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster

Jean Machi has done a lot of things.
The 35-year-old Rainiers reliever has pitched almost 200 innings in the majors, been with eight different major league organizations and even earned World Series ring while with the San Francisco Giants in 2014.
And now he’s a Pacific Coast League All-Star.
Machi was part of the PCL team announced Wednesday for the Triple-A All-Star Game, which will be played at Cheney Stadium on July 12. Also making the team was first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.
Even though Machi has been an all-star before in the minor leagues – in 2005 with Single-A Visalia, and in 2011 with Mexico City – he was happy to be recognized for his performance.
Machi ranks fourth in the league in saves with nine while compiling a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings. He has struck out 21 hitters, and only walked six.
“It is an honor,” Machi said. “I have some pride, you know.”
Seattle signed Machi in late January hoping he still had life remaining in that pitching arm. He didn’t make the Mariners’ opening day roster, and was reassigned to the Rainiers. In his first meeting with the Tacoma coaching staff, he was told he would have to be a multiple-inning reliever, a role he had not performed regularly since 2014.
The transformation started slowly: For the first few weeks, Machi pitched just one inning. After that, it steadily increased.
Oddly enough, the first time he went two innings or more was after his call-up to the Mariners – May 2 –when he was 2.0 innings in a loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
In his last major-league outing with Seattle on May 12 against Toronto, he went 2.1 innings. It was the most work he’d gotten in the big leagues since 2015 when he went 2.2 inning at Colorado with the Giants.
Machi returned to the Rainiers on May 20, and has gone more than an inning five times.
“What people don’t see is how good an athlete he is for a big guy,” Rainiers pitching coach Lance Painter said about the 6-foot, 250-pound Machi. “He does everything right in the game. He is smart. He reads hitters well. The split (finger fastball) is filthy when he is on top of the pitch. It has late tumble in the strike zone, and hitters have a tough time picking it up. Heck, I have a tough time picking it up.”
Not only has Machi’s had success with the Rainiers, he was good for the Mariners (1-0, 1.17 ERA in 7 2/3 innings) when he was up. He hopes to be with them again.
“He is a leader in our clubhouse, and goes about his business the right way,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said. “And at 35 years old, he can get guys out up there (at the big leagues). I hope he gets a chance.”
Vogelbach, entering Wednesday’s game, had a triple-slash line of .292/.398/.447 with nine home runs and 43 RBI. He ranks 10th in the PCL in on-base percentage. He leads the Rainiers in RBI and is tied for the team lead in homers with Tyler O’Neill.
