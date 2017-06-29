Moncada leads International League team in Triple-All-Star Game in Tacoma

The top-ranked prospect in baseball, Yoan Moncada, highlights the International League team for the Triple-A All-Star Game to be played at Cheney Stadium on July 12.
Moncada was announced by the IL as one of the 30 players and starter at second base on Thursday. MLB.com ranked Moncada as its top player in the minors. He’s batting .280 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases for the Charlotte Knights, the top affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Triple-A’s winningest team, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, had five players selected, including the overall leader in fan voting, first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Other IronPigs selected were outfielder Dylan Cozens, starting pitcher Tom Eshelman, reliever Pedro Beato, and catcher Jorge Alfaro.
Hoskins entered the season ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies system according to Baseball America. He leads the league in RBI (62) and slugging percentage (.601) and is tied for first in home runs (18), second in runs (56) and on-base percentage (.401), fifth in hits (83) and sixth in batting average (.304).
Eshelman currently leads the IL in ERA (2.15) and WHIP (0.94) while ranking tied for third in the minors in wins with nine (six at Triple-A, three in Double-A). Beato leads the minors with 22 saves. Cozens is tied with Hoskins for the IL lead in homers (18) after leading all of minor league baseball with 40 homers last year at Double-A Reading.
Other players of note:
▪ Outfielder Zack Granite of Rochester leads the IL in hitting at .369;
▪ Norfolk second baseman Johnny Giavotella, who has played six years in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals, is second appearance in Triple-A All-Star Game, having played in the 2011 event while with Omaha;
▪ Durham Bulls pitcher Andrew Kittredge is a Spokane native and former member of the host Rainiers (2013, 2015-16).
The complete roster:
Starters
Manager: Al Pedrique (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre)
Catcher: Mike Marjama (Durham).
First base: Rhys Hoskins (Lehigh Valley).
Second base: Yoan Moncada (Charlotte).
Third base: Jason Leblebjian (Buffalo).
Shortstop: Willy Adames (Durham).
Outfielders: Dylan Cozens (Lehigh Valley), Dustin Fowler (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), Zack Granite (Rochester).
DH: Richie Shaffer (Columbus).
Pitcher: Tome Eshelman (Lehigh Valley).
Reserves
Catchers: Jorege Alfaro (Lehigh Valley), Chance Sisco (Norfolk).
Infielders: Ozzie Albies (Gwinnet), Patrick Leonard (Durham), Brandon Snyder (Syracuse).
Outfielders: Christopher Bostic (Indianapolis), Rusney Castillo (Pawtucket), Jesse Winker (Louisville).
Pitchers: Steven Brault (Indianapolis), Pedro Beato (Lehigh Valley), Arcenio Leon (Toledo), Jeff Ferrell (Toledo), Drew Hutchison (Indianapolis), Andrew Kittredege (Durham), Edgar Olmos (Pawtucket), Drew Rucinski (Rochester), Lucas Sims (Gwinnett), Caleb Smith (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), Jimmy Yacabonis (Norfolk).
Coaches: Jared Sandberg (Durham), Jeff Fassero (Louisville).
