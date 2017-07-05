Rainiers land participant in Triple-A home run derby contest

Daniel Vogelbach is a big, strong guy.
And the Tacoma Rainiers’ first baseman will have a chance to show just how far he can hit a baseball.
In what is an obvious nod to the hometown squad, Vogelbach was one of six sluggers selected to participate in the Triple-A All-Star home run derby Monday at Cheney Stadium.
The home run derby is set for 7 p.m. There are limited tickets to the derby and game are still available; standing room only costs $20.50, reserved seating is $30.50 and box seating is $60.50.
Joining Vogelbach on the Pacific Coast League squad is Nashville first baseman Renato Nunez, who leads the league with 22 home runs; and Reno first baseman Christian Walker (20 home runs).
The International League trio includes first basemen Danny Hayes of Charlotte (15), Richie Shaffer of Columbus (17) and outfielder Bryce Brentz of Pawtucket (18).
Vogelbach has hit 16 home runs since joining the Rainiers last July, including nine long balls this season. He is third on the team behind Tyler O’Neill (13) and D.J. Peterson (10).
Nunez leads all of Triple-A with his 22 home runs, which is also tied for tops in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old from Venezuela has hit 120 career home runs in the minors, most of anybody competing in the home run derby. He finished with 23 home runs last season for Nashville.
Brentz ranks third in the IL in home runs behind the Lehigh Valley duo of Rhys Hoskins (20) and Dylan Cozens (19), but his home run ratio of one every 13.6 at-bats is the best in the league.
