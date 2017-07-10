More Videos

0:50 The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped

1:09 King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans

1:04 King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start

0:32 Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers

3:15 Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A

0:43 Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes

1:11 Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak

1:05 Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut

1:50 Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque

0:52 Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories

1:11 Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma

0:47 Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension