The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped

Former manager Dan Rohn said it couldn't be done, but on Sept. 1, 2004, Rainiers first baseman A.J. Zapp became the first player to hit a home run over the giant 29-foot centerfield wall in Cheney Stadium.
Courtesy Tacoma Rainiers and A.J. Zapp
