Five HRs to remember: Known as a pitcher’s park, Cheney Stadium has seen some epic long balls

The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped
King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers
Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A
Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes
Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak
Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut
Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque
Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories

twitter email Former manager Dan Rohn said it couldn't be done, but on Sept. 1, 2004, Rainiers first baseman A.J. Zapp became the first player to hit a home run over the giant 29-foot centerfield wall in Cheney Stadium. Courtesy Tacoma Rainiers and A.J. Zapp

